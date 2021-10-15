More than 300 vehicles will be available at Tuesday's Commonwealth Auto Auction

The auction will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19 at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — Members of the public can “treat” themselves to a quality used vehicle with no costume required at the Commonwealth’s October Auction taking place next week at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at 488 Firehouse Road.

More than 300 vehicles will be available for public purchase, the commonwealth said.

Vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies that will be up for sale include:

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra C1500

2007 BMW 525XI

2001 Audi A4 Quattro

2005 Mercedes Benz C240

2001 BMW 325CI

two Suzuki GSXR1000s (2001,2004)

A variety of vehicles no longer used by state government agencies including front- and all-wheel drive sedans, mini-vans, pick-up trucks, SUVs, utility vehicles and more from manufacturers such Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ford, Dodge, GMC, and Jeep will be available.

Included in the vehicles that will be offered for public purchase will be more than 85 police vehicle models such as Crown Victoria sedans and Police Interceptor sedans and SUVs .

Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles is available through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Grantville auction site.

During that same time frame, individuals interested in personally viewing the vehicles can do so. Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before Sunday, October 24, at 4:00 p.m. There will be no registration on the day of the auction.

The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of money order, cashier's check or certified check – made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.” No cash will be accepted.