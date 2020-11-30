Central Pa. light display raising money for Make-A-Wish

Lower Paxton Township display is on rain or shine

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A dancing light show in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County is raising money for a good cause.

Aidan Carrigan has been putting on the spectacle for the past 9 years.

Carrigan has 30,000 lights up on Stillwell Court.

The lights use 3,500 watts of power.

The money raised goes to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"I had always seen them when we take trips down to Disney World—all the Make-A-Wish kids getting their wishes granted—and to see that really inspired me to want to help them and their cause, so for the last three years I've been collecting money for them and donating it to help grant some wishes at this time of year," Carrigan said.

The display has been up for about a week now.

Carrigan has already raised $2,000.

The lights are on from 5pm to 11pm every night, rain or shine.