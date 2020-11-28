Christmas light show benefits Lancaster County nonprofits

Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center in Clay Township is holding its third annual #LightForAll Drive Thru light display Nov. 27 to Dec. 10.

STEVENS, Pa. — A Christmas light show in Lancaster County is benefitting local non-profits.

Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center in Clay Township is holding its third annual #LightForAll Drive Thru light display Nov. 27 to Dec. 10.

This year’s event includes eight miles of string lights.

The drive-through light show is free, though donations are accepted to benefit a different local nonprofit each week.

Beneficiaries include WJTL 90.3 FM, REAL Life Community Services, Good Samaritan Services, Align Life Ministries, TNT Youth Ministry, the Bridge Youth Center, local emergency services, Water Street Mission and YWAM Lancaster.

“If [people] want to stay in their vehicle and just enjoy the lights, they can do that, and at the same time support some local nonprofits,” said Phil True, Refreshing Mountain’s fun scheduler.

Refreshing Mountain also offers outdoor activities, such as ziplining, for a fee.