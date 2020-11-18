Dutch Wonderland to debut new Holiday Lights drive-thru attraction in December

Guests will be able to drive through the Old Mill Stream Campground adjacent to the Lancaster County amusement park and see twinkling lights, joyful scenes, and more

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland, the Lancaster County amusement park, announced this week that it will unveil a Holiday Lights attraction that will allow families to experience some holiday fun while staying safe in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this year's Holiday Lights event, families can take a driving tour and see twinkling lights, joyful scenes, and special surprises, the park said in a press release.

"More than one million lights will line Dutch Wonderland’s Old Mill Stream Campground, ready for families to pack up the car and enjoy holiday displays throughout a 1.5-mile journey," the park said. "At the end of the drive-through, guests can stop into Dutch Wonderland’s famous castle for a socially-distanced photo with Santa Claus, a cup of hot cocoa, and holiday shopping in the Castle Gift Shop."

Holiday Lights will be open from 5-9 p.m. nightly from December 2 through December 31, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“Offering the wonder of the holidays from the safety of your vehicle, our new Holiday Lights drive-through is the perfect socially-distanced holiday experience,” said Laura Charles, Dutch Wonderland General Manager. “It’s our first ever drive-through event and I think our guests will be really wowed by the transformation to our campground.”

Holiday Lights will have COVID-19 safety measures in place, including sanitation, social distancing, and mask enforcement at all locations guests can visit outside their vehicles.

Santa Claus will listen to children’s wishes and take photos from a safe distance nightly through December 23, when he departs to make final preparations for the big day, the park said.

Discounted tickets for Holiday Lights will be available online at DutchWonderland.com. Families can purchase admission for standard passenger vehicles with up to eight occupants for $15 for Sunday – Thursday, and $20 for Fridays and Saturdays, a savings of $5 off the gate price.

Dutch Wonderland Season Passholders, including newly purchased 2021 Season Passes, will receive 50 percent off Holiday Lights admission either at the gate or online.