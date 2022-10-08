Dallastown educators vote to authorize strike

The strike authorization means that the bargaining team will be able to call a strike at any time, as long as they provide the district with a 48-hour notice.

The Dallastown Area Education Association (DAEA) announced Tuesday that its members have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if the negotiations team deems it necessary.

The strike authorization means that the bargaining team will be able to call a strike at any time, as long as they provide the district with a 48-hour notice.

“Our teachers have spoken loud and clear,” said Ellen Connelly, a gifted-support teacher and DAEA president. “With our 2020-21 contractual wage freeze, significant cost-saving health-care concessions and an additional $12 million in federal and state funding, the district has the resources without raising taxes."

The school board has been unable to reach an agreement with teachers, who are fighting for better pay and the bargaining has been ongoing for nearly two and a half years.

Connelly emphasized that teachers are making an effort to avoid the strike, but their members are not willing to take another pay cut.

“Settling this contract is a top priority of the bargaining members and in the best interest of our students and community," she said.

DAEA's negotiating team has invited the school board members to come to Thursday's board meeting to bargain in a fair and reasonable manner.