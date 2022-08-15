Dallastown's Kenny Johnson joins the Sunday Sitdown

The senior wide receiver has verbally committed to play for Pitt.

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Ask any defensive back in District 3, and they'll tell you that catching up with Dallastown's Kenny Johnson is easier said than done.

Luckily for FOX43 Sports, he was sitting down when we had him as a guest for the Sunday Sitdown.

In June, the senior wide receiver verbally committed to play for the Pitt Panthers after graduation, but that hasn't stopped other college coaches from keeping in touch.

I am 100% committed…hail to Pitt💛💙@TiUnderwood @Pitt_FB @CoachDuzzPittFB pic.twitter.com/C2j5rLjVMc — Kenny Johnson (@Kennyjohnson05) June 4, 2022

Johnson has scholarship offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Louisville, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, and Cincinnati, just to name a few.

Opposing defenses knew that the ball would be thrown his way early and often during the 2021 season, but Johnson still managed 852 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, on 46 receptions. On the other side of the ball, Johnson notched a pair of interceptions and three sacks.