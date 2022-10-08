Dallastown community rallies to support fair contracts for educators

The school district has been bargaining with the Dallastown Area Education Association for the past two and a half years.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Less than three weeks before children return to the classroom, the Dallastown Area School District is still negotiating contracts with their educators.

The school board has been unable to reach an agreement with teachers, who are fighting for better pay and the bargaining has been ongoing for nearly two and a half years.

“We have experienced teachers in this school district, and that costs something. The taxpayers understand that that’s what gives their property value and that’s what sends our kids to good careers when they leave the schools,” said Christopher Rodkey, a candidate for state representative (93rd District) and father of Dallastown School District students.

Community members and educators gathered on Wednesday to rally behind the teachers. The demonstration was held at the Dallastown High School/Middle School campus from 1 to 2 p.m., immediately before the school board’s contract negotiations with the Dallastown Area Education Association (DAEA).

“I’m really hoping that we show the administration that the community is behind the educators here, and they want to make sure that they’re getting a fair contract and make sure that we’re keeping things strong here in Dallastown,” said Jimbo Lamb, president of Pennsylvania State Education Association Southern Region. “We want to make sure that the community is strong, the educators are providing the education that the community needs.”

Supporters also want to ensure the teachers receive the necessary resources and programs needed for students to learn.