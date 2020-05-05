Curbside pick-ups rule Cinco de Mayo celebrations as restaurants work to keep customers coming in

'The Cantina' in York would normally see hundreds of customers on Cinco de Mayo. Now, taco tuesday is ushering in 90 pick-up orders

Normally it's marked with parties, packed porches, and businesses pouring in profits on orders of food and drinks.

In 2020, Cinco de Mayo is taking on a new look with curbside customers and 'to go' bagged tacos.

"Throughout the course of a normal Cinco de Mayo we would probably have a couple hundred people through the doors," said Allison Witherow, co-owner of The Cantina in York, as employees worked behind her to fill orders of food.

For Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant decided to open its location on 105 S. Duke Street for one day only to offer customers special 'party packs' of tacos, chips, rice, and a quesadilla. The restaurant also offered a margarita mix and six-packs to go.

As of Wednesday, the restaurant will go back to providing curbside and delivery orders through O.N.E. Hospitality Group's location on 350 Rockdale Avenue.

O.N.E Hospitality closed all of its dine-in locations during the COVID-19 crisis and moved all service to the Rockdale location for its restaurants that include The Cantina, Avianos, Presto Pasteria York, and Tutoni's.

Tutoni's is also offering fresh pasta and sauce to customers during the COVID-19 crisis by utilizing its Rig-a-toni food truck in different communities.

As for The Cantina on Tuesday, Witherow said they 'sold out' of the 90 party packs they had.

"The sales from today will definitely help us stay afloat although they're nothing compared to what we would do during a normal Cinco de Mayo," said Witherow.

Cinco de Mayo also normally marks the opening of The Cantina's porch, which is shut down as well.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are currently considering a bill that would allow more alcoholic drinks 'to-go' in order to help business owners during the crisis.

Witherow believes it is a measure that would help.