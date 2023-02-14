York-Adams, Lanc-Leb & Mid-Penn hold basketball semifinals

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Lancaster Lebanon League Girls Semifinals
At Warwick High School
Lebanon - 54
Lancaster Catholic - 43
-----
Manheim Central - 29
Columbia - 51
YAIAA Boys Semifinals
At York Tech High School
Central York- 72
Eastern York- 59
-----
York High - 47
West York - 44
York High Coach Clovis Gallon talks about advancing to the York Adams title game:
Mid-Penn Boys Basketball Semifinals
At East Pennsboro High School
Waynesboro - 48
State College -62
-----
At Big Spring High School
Milton Hershey - 48
Trinity - 67
-----
Mid-Penn Girls Basketball Semifinals
At East Pennsboro High School
Greencastle-Antrim - 36
Altoona - 46
-----
At Big Spring High School
Cedar Cliff - 59
Trinity - 24