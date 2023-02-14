x
Sports

York-Adams, Lanc-Leb & Mid-Penn hold basketball semifinals

Final scores and current standings from across multiple high school basketball games throughout central Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Lancaster Lebanon League Girls Semifinals

At Warwick High School

Lebanon - 54

Lancaster Catholic - 43

-----

Manheim Central - 29

Columbia - 51

YAIAA Boys Semifinals

At York Tech High School

Central York- 72

Eastern York- 59

-----

York High - 47

West York - 44

York High Coach Clovis Gallon talks about advancing to the York Adams title game:

Mid-Penn Boys Basketball Semifinals

At East Pennsboro High School

Waynesboro - 48

State College -62

-----

At Big Spring High School

Milton Hershey - 48

Trinity - 67

-----

Mid-Penn Girls Basketball Semifinals

At East Pennsboro High School

Greencastle-Antrim - 36

Altoona - 46

-----

At Big Spring High School

Cedar Cliff - 59

Trinity - 24

