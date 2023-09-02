Harrisburg Mall planned for demolition, shoppers react

The owners of the 50-year-old complex submitted redevelopment plans that would demolish most of the mall.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The area where the Harrisburg Mall sits could look completely different in a few years. On Tuesday, the owners of the 50-year-old complex submitted redevelopment plans that would demolish most of the mall.

“I’m not super surprised that they’re thinking about closing it down," said Sasha Valentine, a local shopper. “It does seem like a lot of the places in there are closing down due to a lack of interest.”

Valentine says he comes to the Harrisburg Mall to shop at 2nd&Charles. He says it will be upsetting to see the store go.

“This is the only 2nd&Charles in the immediate area that I can get to," said Valentine. "The next closest one is a good 50-minute drive down the road, so having one nearby is really convenient.”

If approved, the land would be used for new retail and multi-use business spaces. The only thing that would be left standing is the mall’s anchor store, Bass Pro Shop.

“I love fishing, so yeah I come here to get some good stuff and look around," said shopper Jake Hann. "I came out with my dad and a couple other guys, and we’re having a good day.”

The redevelopment process is in its early stages and is expected to take time before a final plan is approved.

In a statement sent to FOX43, Karen Watsic with St. John Properties, a Baltimore-based company that owns the Harrisburg Mall, says the demolition will begin in 2024 at the earliest.

Shoppers say the mall’s demolition was something they expected.