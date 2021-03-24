Police: Enola woman dies in motorcycle crash on Interstate 81 near Harrisburg

Nia Rados, 32, of Enola, died when her Yamaha motorcycle struck the rear of another vehicle on I-81 South near Mile Marker 66 Tuesday night, State Police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 32-year-old Cumberland County woman died in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday on Interstate 81 near Harrisburg, according to State Police.

Nia M. Rados, of Enola, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on I-81 South near Mile Marker 66.

According to police, Rados was traveling south on I-81 at a high rate of speed on a 2012 Yamaha YZF-R6C when she lost control of her motorcycle, which struck the rear of a 2015 Subaru Impreza.

Rados was thrown from the motorcycle, police say.