Adams County man dies after motorcycle crash in Mount Holly Springs

Police said the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and ended up in the path of an oncoming vehicle.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A York Springs man is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Mount Holly Springs, police said.

On Sunday afternoon, first responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the 200 block of South Baltimore Avenue.

Motorcycle driver, Fletcher Gardner, 49, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash in which he failed to negotiate a curve and ended up on the roadway in the path of an oncoming vehicle, according to state police.

The motorcycle crashed into the front of the oncoming SUV and was then pushed a short distance before both vehicles finally came to a stop.