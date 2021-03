The senator has "serious orthopedic injuries to lower extremities," according to Chief of Staff, Bruce McLanahan.

YORK, Pa. — Senator Mike Regan, (R-Cumberland/York), is currently in recovery at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center following a motorcycle crash.

