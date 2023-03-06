x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cumberland County

Police search for missing, endangered man in Carlisle

Walter "Buzz" Phillips, 69, left the Salvation Army's Senior Skills Program without notice Monday morning, Carlisle Police said. He suffers from dementia.
Credit: Carlisle Police
Walter "Buzz" Phillips

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are searching for a missing man who is suffering from dementia and believed to be in danger.

Walter "Buzz" Phillips, 69, was enrolled at a Senior Skills Program with the Salvation Army in Carlisle on Monday when he left the building, located on E. Pomfret Street, without notice, according to Carlisle Police.

After checking the building's surveillance cameras, the building's staff determined he left the facility at about 11:52 a.m. on March 6, police say.

Phillips suffers from dementia and is considered to be an endangered person, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a tan flannel shirt with a gray undershirt, blue jeans, and sneakers, police say. Phillips is a white male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 200 pounds.

Surveillance footage showed Phillips walking north on N. Hanover Street near E. Louther Street at the time of his disappearance, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252.  

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Nursing home staff shortage left residents in 'serious harm'

Before You Leave, Check This Out