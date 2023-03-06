Police search for missing, endangered man in Carlisle

Walter "Buzz" Phillips, 69, left the Salvation Army's Senior Skills Program without notice Monday morning, Carlisle Police said. He suffers from dementia.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are searching for a missing man who is suffering from dementia and believed to be in danger.

Walter "Buzz" Phillips, 69, was enrolled at a Senior Skills Program with the Salvation Army in Carlisle on Monday when he left the building, located on E. Pomfret Street, without notice, according to Carlisle Police.

After checking the building's surveillance cameras, the building's staff determined he left the facility at about 11:52 a.m. on March 6, police say.

Phillips suffers from dementia and is considered to be an endangered person, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a tan flannel shirt with a gray undershirt, blue jeans, and sneakers, police say. Phillips is a white male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 200 pounds.

Surveillance footage showed Phillips walking north on N. Hanover Street near E. Louther Street at the time of his disappearance, according to police.