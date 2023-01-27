Police search for missing Chester County man with ties to Lancaster County

Thomas Caldwell, 59, was last seen Sunday in Fulton Township, Lancaster County, according to State Police.

PEACH BOTTOM, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing Chester County man with ties to Lancaster County.

Thomas Caldwell, 59, of East Nottingham Township, was last seen Sunday on the 2600 block of the Robert Fulton Highway in Fulton Township, Lancaster County.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt and a dark-colored baseball cap, police said.

Caldwell is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 230 pounds, with gray hair.

In addition to Chester and Lancaster counties, Caldwell also has ties to Maryland, according to police.