Pipe installation scheduled on Route 419 in Lebanon County

The project requires PennDOT workers to install a 60-inch pipe and headwalls; this is being done in an effort to address flooding in the area.

The work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on August 10 and be completed by 5 p.m. on August 12. Route 419 will be closed to through traffic during that time. A detour will be in place to accommodate for increased traffic flow. Using Cornwall Road (Route 2001), Rocherty Road, Evergreen Road (both designated Route 2002), and State Drive (Route 2003), drivers will be able to reach their destinations.