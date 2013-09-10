Concrete patching scheduled for Route 283 in Lancaster County Friday; motorists should expect delays

The work will be performed overnight beginning Friday. It's part of a pavement preservation project expected to be finished by December, PennDOT said Monday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers on Route 283 in Lancaster County should be wary of overnight lane restrictions in both directions from Elizabethtown Road to the Cloverleaf Road exit later this month, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Monday.

Workers will be doing concrete patching along the roadway as part of a pavement preservation project, PennDOT said.

Work will be performed from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, August 9, according to PennDOT.

The work will be performed during the same hours on the following weekends:

August 13-16

August 20-23

August 27-30

September 10- 13

The contractor will continue working normal hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, with the possibility of work during those hours on Friday and Saturday nights, PennDOT said. Lane closures will be in place during work hours.

There will also be ramp closures at Route 743, according to PennDOT.

This project is expected to be completed by December.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, is the prime contractor on this $2,481,246 project.