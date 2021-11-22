Inmate found dead at Camp Hill State Prison

Ulysses Edward Denman, 24, was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday morning, prison officials say. He was serving a 15- to 30-year sentence for murder.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — An inmate at Camp Hill State Prison has died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday, SCI-Camp Hill superintendent Laurel Harry said in a press release Monday.

Ulysses Edward Denman, 24, was found in his cell during a headcount, Harry said. Prison staff immediately responded and attempted life-saving measures until the facility's medical personnel arrived, along with Lower Allen EMS.

Despite advanced life support measures, Denman was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m., Harry said.

Denman was serving a 15- to 30-year sentence for third-degree murder out of Luzerne County, Harry said. He had been at SCI Camp Hill since August 17, 2020.

In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.