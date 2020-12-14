SCI-Camp Hill announces death of inmate

Victor Garcia, 31, was serving a prison term for aggravated assault, prison officials say. He was found hanged in his cell Sunday by a guard performing rounds.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill has died, superintendent Laurel Harry announced Monday.

Victor Garcia, 31, was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday by an officer performing a security round in the prison's restricted housing unit, Harry said. Garcia was hanging from the top bunk in the cell.

Staff immediately responded and administered CPR on Garcia until prison medical staff arrived. Lower Allen EMS later took over CPR and transported Garcia to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:44 p.m., the prison said.

The coroner and Pennsylvania State Police were notified. The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office, the prison said.

As a matter of policy, the Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the incident, according to the prison.

Garcia was serving a 4½ to 9-year sentence for aggravated assault with serious bodily injury out of York County. He had been at SCI Camp Hill since March 5.