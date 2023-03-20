Cumberland County announces 4 Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events for 2023

The first of the four events will be held on Thursday, April 13, at the County Recycling Center on 1001 Claremont Road, Carlisle.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Cumberland County is hosting four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events this year, available to county residents and small businesses.

All participants must pre-register online for a specific time and date.

Participants will drop off household hazardous waste at the County Recycling Center at 1001 Claremont Road, Carlisle.

Program dates:

Thursday, April 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-registering for a specific date and time is required to allow for reduced congestion at the recycling center and improved traffic flow, county officials said.

Appointments can be made in 15-minute intervals, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

All acceptable waste will be weighed as is, and customers will be charged 55 cents per pound for disposal. The 5 cent per pound increase from last year was implemented due to increased disposal costs. Cash is preferred; customers will incur a convenience fee for the use of credit and debit cards.

The program costs the county about $1.20 per pound to operate. State funds offset some of the cost, enabling the county to keep the fee lower for participants.

Acceptable household hazardous waste includes:

Adhesives, glues, epoxies, caulking and sealants

Antifreeze and car care products

Automotive batteries

Driveway sealers

Drain cleaners, degreasers and oven cleaners

Fire extinguishers

Fluorescent light tubes and bulbs

Gasoline, diesel fuel and kerosene

Hydrochloric, sulfuric and other acids

Latex (water-based) paint and paint-related products

Lubricating sprays

Mercury and mercury-containing devices

Motor oil

Oil-based paints, stains, varnishes and sealers

Oil-based paint cleaners, thinners and removers

Pesticides, insecticides, herbicides and fertilizers

Pool chemicals

Propane cylinders (up to 20 pounds)

The maximum accepted container size is five gallons.

The program is open only to Cumberland County residents and small businesses. As part of pre-registration, businesses also must complete a Small Business Registration Form. Businesses are limited to 2,200 pounds of waste.

Last year, the county collected nearly 120,000 pounds of household hazardous waste from 1,156 residents and businesses. Since its inception in 1998, the program has safely disposed of 2.3 million pounds of waste.

Appointments can be made online or by calling the county’s recycling and waste department at 717.240.6489 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.