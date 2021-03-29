Cumberland County to host first of four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events on April 15

The event is open to county residents and small businesses who pre-register to schedule appointment to drop off waste at the county's recycling center.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Cumberland County Communications Office announced Monday that the first of four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events hosted by the county this year will take place on Thursday, April 15.

The program is available to county residents and small businesses, but all participants must pre-register online for a specific time and date, the county said.

Pre-registered participants will drop off household hazardous waste at the county recycling center, located at 1001 Claremont Road, Carlisle.

In addition to the April 15 event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the county said it will also host events on:

Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-registering for a specific date and time will reduce congestion at the recycling center and improve traffic flow, the county said. Appointments will be made in 15-minute intervals, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A limit of 15 customers will be scheduled for each appointment time, with a maximum of 360 customers per disposal event, according to the county.

All acceptable waste will be weighed as is, and customers will be charged 30 cents per pound for disposal. Cash is preferred; however, customers will incur a convenience fee for the use of credit and debit cards.

The program costs the county about $1 per pound to operate, the county said. State funds and private sponsorships offset some of that cost, enabling the county to keep the fee lower for participants.

Acceptable household hazardous waste includes:

Adhesives, glues, epoxies, caulking and sealants

Antifreeze and car care products

Automotive batteries

Driveway sealers

Drain cleaners, degreasers and oven cleaners

Fire extinguishers

Fluorescent light tubes and bulbs

Gasoline, diesel fuel and kerosene

Hydrochloric, sulfuric and other acids

Latex (water-based) paint and paint-related products

Lubricating sprays

Mercury and mercury-containing devices

Motor oil

Oil-based paints, stains, varnishes and sealers

Oil-based paint cleaners, thinners and removers

Pesticides, insecticides, herbicides and fertilizers

Pool chemicals

Propane cylinders (up to 20 pounds)

The maximum accepted container size is five gallons.

The program is open only to Cumberland County residents and small businesses, the county said. As part of their preregistration, businesses also must complete a Small Business Registration Form. Businesses are limited to 2,200 pounds of waste.

Last year, the county said it collected nearly 58 tons of household hazardous waste from almost 1,000 residents and businesses. Since its inception in 1998, the program has safely disposed of more than 1,020 tons of waste.

Appointments can be made online or by calling the county’s recycling and waste department at 717.240.6489 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This year’s program is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection and Agriculture.