Cumberland County

Cumberland County man will serve 6-12 years in prison for 2022 rape of 12-year-old

Austin Holler pleaded guilty to a felony count of rape and was sentenced Tuesday in Cumberland County Court.
Credit: Cumberland County District Attorney's Office
Austin Holler

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County man will serve up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Carlisle last year.

Austin Holler, 20, was sentenced at a hearing before Judge Jessica E. Brewbaker on Tuesday. He had previously pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony count of rape.

Brewbaker sentenced Holler to a prison term of six to 12 years, followed by three years of supervised probation. 

Holler must also register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Carlisle Police charged Holler last June after an investigation determined he took a 12-year-old girl to Letort Park and forced her to engage in sexual intercourse with him against her will.

