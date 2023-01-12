Cumberland County man will serve 6-12 years in prison for 2022 rape of 12-year-old

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County man will serve up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Carlisle last year.
Austin Holler, 20, was sentenced at a hearing before Judge Jessica E. Brewbaker on Tuesday. He had previously pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony count of rape.
Brewbaker sentenced Holler to a prison term of six to 12 years, followed by three years of supervised probation.
Holler must also register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Carlisle Police charged Holler last June after an investigation determined he took a 12-year-old girl to Letort Park and forced her to engage in sexual intercourse with him against her will.