Former Cumberland County nurse pleads guilty to sexual assault, secretly recording hundreds of patients

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former nurse pled guilty to charges related to the sexual assault of two patients, producing and possessing child pornography and secretly videotaping over 200 patients.

Michael Bragg, from Franklin County, was employed at UPMC Carlisle when the abuse took place.

According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, out of the 200 patients Bragg recorded, nearly two dozen were minors.

“As a nurse, Bragg was trusted to care for people, but instead he used his position to take advantage of his patients when they were at their most vulnerable,” said AG Shapiro.

An investigation into Bragg began in 2019 regarding the possession and dissemination of child pornography. As the investigation continued, agents discovered videos and photos of hospital patients in various stages of undress on Bragg's laptop.

In addition to videotaping hundreds of patients while at UPMC, Bragg sexually assault an incubated and unconscious woman in the hospital's emergency room. He also inappropriately touched another emergency room patient.

Bragg pleaded to the following charges:

● 1 count - Aggravated Indecent Assault

● 1 count - Attempted Indecent Assault

● 12 counts - Sexual Abuse of Children, Manufacturing of Child Pornography

● 37 counts - Invasion of Privacy

● 6 counts - Interception of Oral Communications

“Today’s plea holds Bragg accountable for violating these individuals and is a step toward justice for his victims," said Shapiro.