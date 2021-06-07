Animal rescue asks for help caring for hundreds of mistreated farm animals

An animal rescue is asking for assistance after hundreds of animals were found mistreated in "deplorable" conditions in Cumberland County last week.

A total of 404 farm animals, including chickens, goats, ducks, sheep, rabbits and a horse were found June 4 at a farm on Sandbank Rd. in Southampton Twp. in “deplorable” condition, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Speranza Animal Rescue in Mechanicsburg took in all the animals that had survived.

As the animals had been neglected and left to the elements, many were in poor health. Goats were found with their eyes crusted shut from infection, while some chickens had patches of feathers fallen out.

“It was awful,” said Janine Guido, president and founder of Speranza Animal Rescue. “It was seriously pure hell just seeing all those decaying animals, some that had been dead for a long time, some freshly dead, one that was actively dying. That was put out of its misery.”

Since taking in the animals, Speranza workers have been putting in 16+ hour days to care for them.

Two other shelters, Greener Pastures No-Kill Animal Rescue in Franklin County and The Dog Pack in Mechanicsburg, were able to take about 100 animals in total, Guido said.

However, she said the Pa. Dept. of Agriculture advised her not to release any more animals until further notice.

“Because the goats, the sheep and the chickens—all the birds—are really sick. They want to test them for infectious diseases,” she said.

Barry Lee Orndoff, 64, of Shippensburg, was charged with 450 counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty. He was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bail, court documents show.

Attempts to reach Orndorff for comment were unsuccessful.

“I don’t know how you can look at what was going on there, thinking that was okay,” said Guido.

As Speranza can’t care long-term for all the remaining 300 animals, they are looking for shelters and volunteers to house the animals once they’re clear to leave the property.