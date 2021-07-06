Mechanicsburg animal rescue saves more than 400 animals from neglect

State police have arrested Barry Orndorff, 64 of Shippensburg in connection with the incident.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Speranza Animal Rescue said more than 400 animals have been saved from a farm in Southampton Township, Cumberland County on Friday.

The owner and founder of the rescue, Janine Guido, told FOX43 the animals were found in serious conditions.

"They were all sick, the goats and sheep they have oozing eyes, some of them are cake shut with infection, they're having a hard time breathing," said Guido.

Guido says she received a call at 4:30 p.m. on Friday from a Carlisle State Police Trooper to come in and access the situation.

From then, Guido and her volunteers united to save the livestock.

"I probably had 15 vehicles following me there, we loaded up every inch of every vehicle with whatever we could get in them," she said.

Authorities said Barry Orndorff, 64 of Shippensburg, who was the owner or keeper of the animals, didn't provide necessary veterinarian care including potable water and a sanitary shelter that offers protection from the weather.

Police arrested Orndorff in connection with the incident.

According to officials, Orndorff willingly surrendered one horse, 40 sheep, 20 goats, 40 ducklings, and 40 birds, and 10 birds to Speranza Animal Rescue.

Orndorff was taken into custody and charged with 450 counts of felony aggravated on animals and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges, police said.

Ornodff posted bail set at $5,000, according to police.

A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for June 14.