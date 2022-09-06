Cumberland County police searching for missing 13-year-old

Allison Robles reportedly left her home in Lower Allen Township via an Uber and was driven to a Bed Bath & Beyond located in Virginia.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department announced Tuesday that they are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Allison Robles reportedly left her home in Lower Allen Township via an Uber and was driven to the Bed Bath & Beyond located on Ford Evans Road North East in Leesburg, Virginia.

Reportedly Robles went to meet an unknown man by the name of "Sebastian." Sebastian was described to law enforcement as a Hispanic male who is reportedly 13 or 14 years old.

Robles has been entered as a missing person. She is described as a 5 foot 4 Hispanic girl.