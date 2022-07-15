Lower Allen Township Police Department searching for four female suspects in Walmart theft

According to police, it was reported that on June 29, four suspects conducted six "cash card" scam transactions, costing the store $5,745.63.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for four female suspects in a Walmart theft.

Police were dispatched to the Walmart, located at 3400 Hartzdale Drive, for a non-active theft on July 5.

According to police, it was reported that on June 29, four suspects conducted six "cash card" scam transactions, costing the store $5,745.63.

The four female suspects arrived in a light-colored Chevy Equinox around 4:17 p.m. After their transactions were completed, they allegedly re-entered the Chevy and exited the lot by 5:06 p.m.

The suspects' descriptions and photos are as follows, according to police:

The first suspect was a white female with a full sleeve tattoo on her right arm wearing a black shirt and black compression shorts. She had brown hair that goes below her shoulder.

The second suspect was a black female wearing black shorts, a dark shirt, a dark hat and slides.

This is an image of suspects 1 and 2 entering the Walmart together.

The third suspect was a black female wearing a white shirt and ripped jeans, carrying a white purse.

The fourth suspect was a heavier-set black female wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.