Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3 a.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — A fire broke out at Funk Brewing early Thursday morning.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the Elizabethtown location at 3:07 a.m. on Oct. 27.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, no injuries were reported and the coroner was not called.

Firefighters got the blaze under control around 4:30 a.m.