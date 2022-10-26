Student struck by car while boarding school bus

A student was struck in the 500 block of York Haven Road around 7 a.m. this morning.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 2:15 p.m.: Newberry Township Police determined that the pedestrian involved in the crash this morning was a high school-aged student attempting to board a school bus.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The striking vehicle was a passenger vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The Newberry Township Police Department is investigating this incident and ask that anyone who witnessed the collision contact them at 717-938-2608.

Previously: York Haven Road is closed while Newberry Township Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The road is closed in the 500 block in both directions between Cassel Road and Cly Road.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, emergency personnel responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 26.

One pedestrian was involved in the crash.

Emergency responders took one person to the hospital.

The coroner was not called to the crash.