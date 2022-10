Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshalls are currently investigating the scene. Additionally, the Red Cross is providing assistance.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire in Upper Leacock Township, Lancaster County has left two displaced.

First responders were sent to the first block of Blaine Avenue at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

There are currently no confirmed injuries.