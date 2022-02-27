Lancaster community center holds fashion show for black history month

The show displayed the fashion of eight local designers. Officials said the goal was to represent black designers in an industry where they aren't well represented.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster community center is celebrating Black History Month with a series of events including a fashion show, which took place on Feb. 26.

The Crispus Attucks Community Center hosted the fashion show, featuring community members wearing designs from local designers.

The show displayed the fashion of eight local designers, officials saying the goal was to represent black designers in an industry where they aren't well represented.

"Fashion is a form of art, it’s a creative language that give the designers a chance for people to hear their voice but just like art, music and film, African Americans lack representation in the fashion world," said Assistant Director of CACC Vincent Derek Smith.

"The fashion show represented beauty and innovation," said Director of CACC Joshua Hunter. Labeled a 'White industry', folks sometimes fail to acknowledge black fashion and African American designers. Crispus Attucks had the honor to turn the center in a runway for an evening of 'Black Magic'".