District III basketball tournaments delivers high intensity on Friday in quarterfinals and semis

YORK, Pa. — Boys 6A Quarterfinals:
Reading 68
Wilson 45
Cedar Cliff 42
Hempfield 40
Warwick 58
Cumberland Valley 51 (OT)
Central Dauphin 57
Chambersburg 41
Girls 5A Quarterfinals:
Mechanicsburg 28
Twin Valley 18
Manheim Central 50
West York 41
Gettysburg 55
Lampeter Strasburg 43
Lower Dauphin 50
Greencastle-Antrim 41
Girls 4A Quarterfinals:
Delone Catholic 45
Bishop McDevitt 20
Lancaster Catholic 60
Schuylkill Valley 31
Bermudian Springs 50
Eastern York 42
Berks Catholic 48
Big Spring 30
Girls 3A Semifinals:
York Catholic 52
Brandywine Heights 43
Trinity 51
Pequea Valley 21
York Catholic vs. Trinity for the Class 3A Girls Championship on Thursday, March 3, 2:30 pm at GIANT Center
Girls 2A Semifinals:
Columbia 68
Millersburg 21
Linden Hall 49
Lancaster Country Day 19
Columbia vs. Linden Hall for the Class 2A Championship on Thursday, March 3 at 11 am at GIANT Center
Boys 2A Semifinals:
Antietam 52
Greenwood 38
Lancaster Mennonite 48
Delone Catholic 41
Antietam vs. Lancaster Mennonite for the Class 2A Boys title for the second straight year on Sat, March 5, at 12:45 pm at GIANT Center
Girls 1A Semifinals:
Christian School of York 29
New Covenant Christian 24
Mount Calvary Christian 44
Greenwood 42 (OT)
Christian School of York vs. Mount Calvary for the 1A title Sat, March 5 at 11 am at GIANT Center