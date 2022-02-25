x
District III basketball tournaments delivers high intensity on Friday in quarterfinals and semis

Cedar Cliff continues the drama with late win

YORK, Pa. — Boys 6A Quarterfinals:

Reading 68
Wilson 45 

Cedar Cliff 42
Hempfield 40 

Warwick 58
Cumberland Valley 51 (OT)

Central Dauphin 57
Chambersburg 41 

Girls 5A Quarterfinals:

Mechanicsburg 28
Twin Valley 18 

Manheim Central 50
West York 41 

Gettysburg 55
Lampeter Strasburg 43

Lower Dauphin 50
Greencastle-Antrim 41

Girls 4A Quarterfinals:

Delone Catholic 45
Bishop McDevitt 20 

Lancaster Catholic 60
Schuylkill Valley 31 

Bermudian Springs 50
Eastern York 42 

Berks Catholic 48
Big Spring 30

Girls 3A Semifinals:

York Catholic 52
Brandywine Heights 43 

Trinity 51
Pequea Valley 21 

York Catholic vs. Trinity for the Class 3A Girls Championship on Thursday, March 3, 2:30 pm at GIANT Center

Girls 2A Semifinals:

Columbia 68
Millersburg 21 

Linden Hall 49
Lancaster Country Day 19

Columbia vs. Linden Hall for the Class 2A Championship on Thursday, March 3 at 11 am at GIANT Center

Boys 2A Semifinals:

Antietam 52
Greenwood 38

Lancaster Mennonite 48
Delone Catholic 41 

Antietam vs. Lancaster Mennonite for the Class 2A Boys title for the second straight year on Sat, March 5, at 12:45 pm at GIANT Center 

Girls 1A Semifinals:

Christian School of York 29
New Covenant Christian 24

Mount Calvary Christian 44
Greenwood 42 (OT) 

Christian School of York vs. Mount Calvary for the 1A title Sat, March 5 at 11 am at GIANT Center

