Heartbroken Lancaster County family wants to see a change at intersection where two of their children were killed

Brandie Kasper, 21, and her brother, Lenny, 18, died in a car crash in East Petersburg. Their family believes a 3-second delay at the stoplight would have saved them

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A family in Lancaster County is heartbroken and says they want answers.

The Kaspers of Mount Joy are grieving the loss of two of their children.

Brandie Kasper, 21, and her younger brother, Lenny, 18, died in a fiery car crash in East Petersburg over the weekend.

The family says the crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Route 72 and Graystone Road when a tractor trailer struck Lenny's vehicle.

Neighbors in the area can smell the lingering scent of fire which family says erupted during the crash.

A sign, the sidewalk, flowers, and plants in the area near the scene are charred from the flames.

Flowers have been placed along the sidewalk for the two siblings, who the family says were best friends.

FOX43 spoke with neighbors in the area who say they frequently see tractor trailers and trailers hauling vehicles go through the intersection at what they believe is a high rate of speed.

They say they go through the intersection even after the light has turned red because they don't believe they have time to stop.

The Kasper family says they want something done about it. They're anxiously awaiting the investigation being done by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

FOX43 called the lead investigator but has yet to hear back from the officer.

Specifically, Len and Kathy Kasper want to add a longer delay to the traffic light.

PennDOT officials say the light has a delay of four seconds on yellow and two on red. Per federal standards, they say that's what it must be.

Lenny was set to graduate from Hempfield High School in just a few days.