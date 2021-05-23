Crash between pickup truck and tractor-trailer leaves 2 dead in East Petersburg

Both vehicles caught on fire after the crash.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving a pickup truck and tractor-trailer left two people dead on Saturday night in East Petersburg Borough.

At the scene of the crash, the intersection of Main Street and Graystone Road, emergency crews found two people dead inside the pickup truck.

The identity of the victims won't be released until the next of kin is notified.

Officers were dispatched to the crash just after 9 p.m. While first responders were at the scene, both vehicles caught on fire.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was evaluated at the scene by EMS and was released from medical care.