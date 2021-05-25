Police will conduct enhanced DUI and seatbelt enforcement over Memorial Day weekend

Enhanced enforcement efforts, which will include sobriety checkpoints and/or roving DUI patrols, will be conducted in Adams, Lancaster, and York counties

The Center for Traffic Safety issued a statement Tuesday reminding travelers to drive responsibly over the Memorial Day weekend.

Sobriety Checkpoints and Roving DUI Patrols will be conducted in Adams, Lancaster, and York Counties beginning Thursday and running through Monday, the Center said.

Also underway is the nationwide "Click It or Ticket" seat belt enforcement campaign, which began on May 17th and continues through June 6, the Center said. State and municipal police departments throughout Pennsylvania will conduct joint operations targeting both seatbelt use and impaired driving.