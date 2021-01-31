East Berlin community come together to do a drive by for man fighting brainstem tumor

Mike Yeaply was recently given six months to live

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.- A mostly quiet street--aspen drive in East Berlin--Adams county was anything but on Saturday afternoon.

The reason? a community wanting to show support to someone who they say is a constant inspiration.

"Mike was recently given a bad diagnosis for some cancer he was getting treated for—and unfortunately doctors told him there was nothing they could do—and he was given only six months to live," said Tyler Stambaugh.

Last march after weeks of having dizziness-- Mike Yeaply decided to go to the doctor where they found a mass in the back of his brainstem.

"Never expected it, never expected it," said Mike Yeaply.

The community and local fire and police departments came together to drive by mike's house and let him know they are praying for him.

"I see how mike is always putting other people first—and it's hard to not want to live your life, like mike lived his life," said Stambaugh.

Mike says he was surprised at how many people rolled in-- onto his street.

"Really overwhelmed by the amount of people that showed up—I thought it would be like ten cars—turned out there was like a hundred cars," said Yeaply.

He says his entire life he's always tried to help people when they need it--without expecting anything in return.

"And then to have it on the other foot is remarkable," said Yeaply.

Mike says he remains optimistic and with his friends and family by his side—he has no doubt that he will get through this.

"I'm very hopeful—we're hoping that i live longer than the six months they gave me," Yeaply adds.

