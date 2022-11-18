A list of central Pa. organizations serving Thanksgiving meals

Many community organizations are stepping up to provide free meals to those in need on and around the holiday.

YORK, Pa. — As Thanksgiving approaches, many community organizations across Central Pennsylvania are stepping up with plans to help those in need enjoy a holiday meal.

Here's a list of some of the organizations providing meals on and around Thanksgiving Day. Distribution dates are in bold.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Carlisle

Project Share is distributing turkeys and turkey dinners next week to approximately 500 families in need from Nov. 15-19. The organization provides the meal supplies for families to cook themselves.

For information on how to donate, go here.

Carlisle

The Salvation Army will be serving a lunch on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 1 p.m. at 20 E. Pomfret Street. It is open to everyone and people can either dine in or have a takeout meal.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Harrisburg

All You Can Inc. will provide a Thanksgiving meal to those in need after the city's Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19. Meals will be distributed from 3 to 5 p.m. at the end of the parade route, near the bus terminal at 2nd and Market Streets.

Harrisburg

Bethesda Mission will serve a Thanksgiving meal at its men's shelter at 611 Reily St. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24

Soupline meals will be served from 4:30-5:15 p.m., and mission guests will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY

Lancaster

The Water Street Rescue Mission will be assembling and distributing Thanksgiving meal boxes to members of the community on Monday, Nov. 21.

All recipients are pre-registered to receive boxes. Unfortunately, no walk-ups can be accommodated.

Boxes will be assembled by volunteers from 9 to 10 a.m., and distributed to pre-registered recipients from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Water Street Rescue Mission is also conducting a food drive, with the goal of collecting 100,000 pounds of food by Dec. 22. A full list of drop-off locations as well as a list of accepted items can be found at wsm.org/rmfd/

Visit the organization's website for additional information.

YORK COUNTY

New Freedom

Penn-Mar Human Services will serve a Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need on Nov. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the organization's building at 888 Far Hills Drive.

The annual holiday gathering was started in 2015 by two Penn-Mar Direct Support Professionals eager to welcome Penn-Mar employees and the people they support, who would otherwise have nowhere else to go. But what started seven years ago with only a dozen guests, now welcomes more than 50 each year.

And this is not just for Penn-Mar guests—anyone from the community is welcome, with an RSVP.

To RSVP, email Natalie Finnegan at nataliefinnegan@penn-mar.org,



Red Lion

In keeping with their more than 20-year tradition, Bethany United Methodist Church will serve a homemade Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal is free and for anyone and everyone who would like to join.

It will be available to dine in or take out in the social hall of the church, located at 121 W. Broadway, Red Lion.

York

LifePath Christian Ministries plans to serve up to 600 meals to neighbors in need this Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24.

This year’s Thanksgiving Day will include:

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. there will be a chapel service at 367 W. Market St., led by community activist Jamiel Alexander.

From 11:30 to noon, guests at the Men’s Shelter will be served a Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings.

Noon to 1 p.m., the community will be invited to enjoy a meal at the Men’s Shelter.

LifePath also will provide meals to first responders, with options for pick-up or drop-off at their stations.