Central Pa. churches, charitable organizations plan meals for Thanksgiving

Some Central Pennsylvania organizations are stepping up to help those in need with Thanksgiving meals.

As Thanksgiving approaches, somecharitable organizations and churches are announcing plans to provide meals to those in need on the holiday.

Here's a list. FOX43 will continue to keep it updated, so if your event is not listed, please contact us with details at news@fox43.com.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Harrisburg

Bethesda Mission will distribute to-go Thanksgiving Day meal at its Men's Shelter at 611 Reily Street from 4:30-5:15 p.m. The meals are free and open to the public.

LANCASTER COUNTY

Lancaster

Due to continued COVID concerns, Water Street Mission is not hosting a community Thanksgiving dinner this year. Instead, Water Street is working through local churches and will be distributing food boxes.

MIFFLIN COUNTY

Burnham

New Life Church, 101 N. Beech St., is offering a free Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 25. Meals are eat-in or takeout. Call 717-242-1481 to preorder meals. For more information, go here.

YORK COUNTY

York

Lifepath Christian Ministries, 367 West Market St., will provide a meal for those in need from noon to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Masks and Social Distancing are required, meals will be served in waves to allow for social distancing.