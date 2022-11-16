Project SHARE gears up for thanksgiving distribution event

Project SHARE in Carlisle said they have seen a 16% increase of families in need this holiday season.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Project SHARE in Carlisle geared up for Thanksgiving by distributing turkey and turkey dinners for around 500 families on Wednesday. The organization provides food supplies and recipes, allowing families cook their meals in their homes for the holiday.

Bob Weed, CEO of Project Share, said that the distribution allowed families to select their own food, much like they would in their typical grocery store

Families grabbed a “plate chart” when they enter the facility which organized the options of fruits, vegetables, proteins and grains they can choose from the Project SHARE shelves. Instead of food being pre-selected for families, Weed said Project SHARE gives family the autonomy to select food based on their family preference.

For the holiday, families could choose full turkeys or other traditional thanksgiving meal options such as stuffing, gravy, and yams.

Weed said Project Share had seen an increase of 16 percent of families participating in the food distributions this holiday season.

Project SHARE is a member agency of the Central PA Food Bank and supplies their facility from local grocery store retailers and community donations.

Drive-Thru times are Tuesday from 12 to 2pm and Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30pm

On Wednesday from 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 12pm is the in house Your Choice shopping.