Central Pa. celebrates Independence Day

LANCASTER, Pa. — Residents throughout Central Pa. participated in early celebrations for the Fourth of July on Sunday.

At Western Village RV Park, Carlisle families were treated to a variety of activities, from cornhole tournaments and golf cart parades, to a patriotic slip ‘n slide.

“It’s just a great time for all of the families to come together and really feel why they celebrate this country we have and all the freedom we have," Gunner Marsh, Western Village RV Park's activities coordinator said.

Over in Lancaster, the Barnstormers opened up Clipper Magazine Stadium to the public for free Sunday afternoon. Families took to the field to play catch, run the base paths, and scale a rock-climbing wall.

“A lot of fun to do for the kids and the family, they had a good time with all the free activities," Robert Cummings said.

“I’m enjoying it, catching the ball with my wife, catching the ball with my son, so I’m enjoying my experience right now," Tay Douglas said.

At Long’s Park, thousands of people gathered for the Patriotic Fireworks Celebration. It's the first time the event’s been held since the start of the pandemic. The U.S. Army Band opened up with a special concert before the fireworks lit up the Lancaster skyline.

Fireworks capped off a fun day of celebration for residents throughout Central Pennsylvania, as well.

“It’s good to get out, be with other people, and have some fun," Brian Kramp said.