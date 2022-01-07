Lititz kicks off 4th of July celebration event

The Lititz Lions Club held its annual Patriotic Parade to kick off weekend festivities

LITITZ, Pa. — On Friday, hundreds of residents lined the streets of Lititz for the Lions Club Patriotic Parade—kicking off a weekend of 4th of July celebrations.

“It’s a way for everyone to come together and celebrate in solidarity," said resident, Sean Doyle.

People young and old throughout Lancaster County came out for Friday's parade to enjoy the music, floats, and special treats.

“My favorite part is at the end when people are playing musical instruments and, of course, giving away candy," said Connor, another resident.

The parade is one of many events planned in Lititz for the holiday weekend.

After the parade, residents were treated to a free concert and a variety of food vendors in Lititz Springs Park.

The park also held its annual Queen of Candles Ceremony.

Friday's festivities gave many residents a chance to connect with friends and family in the community.

“It’s a fun time for families to get together, we love it seeing friends and neighbors," said Debbie Ibach. "We enjoy it very much.”

“I love being part of a small town and getting to see my students in the parade is awesome," said local teacher, Hannah Barkey.