Safety tips to keep in mind ahead of the 4th of July weekend

Warmer weather and the holiday weekend means more people are hitting the water for some fun, local law enforcement encourages boaters to put safety first.

YORK, Pa. — Fourth of July is just around the corner. Both law enforcement and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission are highlighting Operation Dry Water, a coordinated effort to emphasize recreational boater safety and boating under the influence.

Authorities say that before you head to the water, you need to make sure that you know the waterway that you’re going to travel on. They are also reminding people of the dangers of mixing alcohol with fun on the water.

Officials say it's something they see a lot in Pennsylvania and it's one of the leading contributors to crashes on the waterways.

They're expecting lots of traffic on the water this holiday weekend, and are warning boaters to be aware of your surroundings.

"Know where the dams are, know where the spillways are at, whether it's you know, here in Harrisburg, whether it's in Sunbury, whether it's down in Lancaster county, know where the huge issues are on the waterways," said Brian Enterline, the Fire Chief at the City of Harrisburg.

Officials also say to make sure that you have your personal floating device on board, just in case!

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is expected to be on the water patrolling and making sure everyone is being safe.