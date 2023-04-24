x
Car crash kills Cedar Crest football player

Cedar Crest High School mourns Michael Joseph Rivera, an eleventh grade football player. According to the school, Rivera died in a car crash.
Credit: FOX43

LEBANON, Pa. — A high school student-athlete passed away over the weekend, the Cornwall-Lebanon School District announced Sunday.

Cedar Crest High School mourns Michael Joseph Rivera, an eleventh-grade football player. According to the school, Rivera died in a car crash on April 22.

The high school said counselors would be available at school buildings throughout the district on Monday.

In a statement, the district shared their condolences:

On behalf of our entire school district community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Michael’s family and friends during this very difficult time.

