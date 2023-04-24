Car crash kills Cedar Crest football player

LEBANON, Pa. — A high school student-athlete passed away over the weekend, the Cornwall-Lebanon School District announced Sunday.
Cedar Crest High School mourns Michael Joseph Rivera, an eleventh-grade football player. According to the school, Rivera died in a car crash on April 22.
The high school said counselors would be available at school buildings throughout the district on Monday.
In a statement, the district shared their condolences:
On behalf of our entire school district community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Michael’s family and friends during this very difficult time.