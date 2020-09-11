Blood donors in Harrisburg help save lives at community blood drive

A Harrisburg community helps save lives as health centers across the country face need for blood donations.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank partnered with the Pennsylvania 2nd Masonic District to hold a community blood drive.

Both organizations hosted the drive at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg on Sunday.

The blood drive offered donors free covid-19 antibody testing.

Organizers say each blood donation is critical to keep up with high demand for blood during the pandemic.

"We are in the middle of the longest blood shortage that this area has experienced in the history of the blood center," said Jay Wimer, Central PA Food Bank spokesman, "The shortage is being felt across the country."

Aside from covid-19 antibody testing, Donors received a certificate for a free pumpkin pie at Karns Quality Foods.

Right now, all people who donate blood at the American Red Cross can get a $5 Amazon gift card through November 11.