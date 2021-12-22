Officials warn of black bear spotted in Dauphin County

x
Police say that on multiple occasions during the week of Dec. 17, a black bear was spotted on Duke Street between 29th Street and Park Terrace in Paxtang Borough.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After a black bear was spotted in a Dauphin County borough last week, officials are offering advice on keeping people and pets safe.

Police say that on multiple occasions during the week of Dec. 17, a small black bear was spotted on Duke Street between 29th Street and Park Terrace.

Officials are asking people to be cautious and not approach the bear or leave pets outside unattended.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission suggests people put away bird feeders at night and lock trash cans or place them in a garage.

Officials also say that if someone sees a bear in their yard they should shout or make loud noises with pots and pans from a safe distance to scare the bear away. They should also give the bear a clear path of escape and not corner it.

Officials say if someone sees the bear, they should contact the Swatara Township Police who will continue to work with Paxtang Borough and the Game Commission.

