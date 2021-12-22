Police on scene of suspected shooting in Adams County

State Police say there is no threat to the public.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are on the scene of a suspected shooting in Adams County.

Authorities responded to the incident shortly after noon on Wednesday. It occurred on the 800 block of Green Springs Road in Berwick Township, about midway between Hanover and Abbottstown.

Witnesses at the scene said a medivac helicopter taking off, but there was no official word from authorities on injuries.

