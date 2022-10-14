An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house

The old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg has been transformed by The Bridge Eco Village.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside.

The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.

There will be two haunted attractions on site: a haunted maze in the basement, and the "Unholy School House" occupying three floors of the building.

Garry Gilliam, founder and CEO of The Bridge Eco Village, said these haunted attractions are just a small sliver of what they want to continue building on-site.

"We can use the site and this building to do things for the community, entertainment wise," Gilliam said. "We can start to bring people together, which is what we’ve been doing the last few years and this is just another aspect of that."

For guests who want more than frights, there will be food, games, live entertainment, and vendors on site.

The "Unholy School House" haunted attraction will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights through Nov. 6.