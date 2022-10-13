Is 'Halloween Ends' really the end?

Filling Michael Myers’ boots once again is actor James Jude Courtney -- who just so happens to have ties to Northeast Ohio as a native of Garfield Heights.

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — NOTE: Before reading, we want to be clear this is a spoiler-free article. You will not find any spoilers about 'Halloween Ends' in this article.

The saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers is coming to an end.

After 44 years, the terrifying tale comes to a haunting conclusion in Halloween Ends as actress Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role one final time to battle the boogeyman.

Filling Michael Myers’ boots once again is actor James Jude Courtney -- who just so happens to have ties to Northeast Ohio as a native of Garfield Heights. Halloween Ends marks the third time he's portrayed the legendary horror villain since joining the franchise when it relaunched in 2018.

Halloween Ends concludes Strode's story decades after her terrifying encounter with Michael Myers in 1978. The new trilogy -- Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021) and Halloween Ends (2022) -- was created with a fresh storyline only connected to the original film, ignoring events from all of the previous Halloween sequels as if none of those movies ever happened.

Watch the Halloween Ends trailer below:

The events of Halloween Ends take place four years from what happened in the previous entry.

Although the title itself declares this story ends, will this movie really be the Halloween franchise finale and the ultimate demise of Michael Myers?

John Carpenter, the original film's director, hinted in a recent conversation that there's always the possibility Michael Myers could return.

"I guarantee you if Halloween Ends makes a lot of money, guess what? Just guess what," Carpenter said during the Steel City Convention in Pittsburgh back in August, according to ComicBook.com.

Remember, Halloween Ends is putting the bloody bow on this latest storyline featuring Curtis as Strode. It doesn't necessarily mean the Michael Myers character is gone forever. The scary series has been relaunched more than once before -- including two movies directed by Rob Zombie -- so don't be surprised if the box office is enough of a jolt to resurrect Michael Myers for another round of Halloween mayhem in the years to come.

After all, these horror icons never really die...

Freddy's Dead in 1991 was said to be the last Nightmare on Elm Street film. It wasn't. Freddy Krueger came back to life just three years later with a fresh twist in Wes Craven's New Nightmare.

1984's Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, anyone? Jason Voorhees returned with his machete and hockey mask for A New Beginning just one year later.

Halloween Ends? Only time will tell...