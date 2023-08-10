ATV pro, Middletown family killed in head-on crash

Five people were killed in a crash along Interstate 81 in Franklin County on Wednesday night, including a family of four that was on the way to an ATV event.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A family of four, gone too soon.

"They're our friends," said David Stevens, owner of JSR Moto Designs.

Stevens has known the Molanders since 2013. 19-year-old Dane Molander was an up and coming ATV Rider. Stevens supplied his racing numbers.

"He had just reached that pinnacle this year of becoming a pro racer," Stevens said.

His sister, Miranda, was involved in racing in a different way.

"She was the Monster Energy girl of the ATV world," Stevens recalled.

Parents Donald and Kimberly helped load up the RV before the whole family began the drive to Loretta Lynn Ranch outside Nashville for the final race of the year.

About 45 minutes into their trip from Middletown, investigators said their RV blew a tire and crossed over the median on Interstate 81, hitting an oncoming tractor-trailer head-on.

The Molanders and truck driver James Shade of Martinsburg, West Virginia, were killed in the crash.

"To have a whole family erased in the blink of an eye, and a truck driver, which my heart goes out to him as well because he was just an innocent bystander in this situation," Stevens said. "They're just gone and you can't even wrap your head around it."

Stevens said their deaths rocked the ATV community to the core.

This weekend's competition is still scheduled to go on.

Stevens is printing memorial stickers to remember the family he said would do anything for anyone.