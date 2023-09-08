All lanes closed, five fatalities reported along I-81 northbound in Franklin County

According to a PennDOT spokesperson, a bus was traveling southbound on I-81 when it broke through a median barrier and hit a tractor-trailer.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — All lanes are closed following a fatal crash along Interstate 81 in Franklin County.

According to PennDOT spokesperson David Thompson, the crash happened along I-81 northbound between Exit 17: Walker Road and Exit 20: Pa. 997 Scotland. I-81 northbound is closed between Exits 16-20.

Thompson confirmed that a bus or RV was traveling southbound on I-81 in the Chambersburg area just before 9 p.m. when it broke through a median barrier and hit a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes.

There are five reported fatalities at this time, according to Thompson.

Northbound lanes along I-81 are expected to be closed for a while, according to Thomason. Pennsylvania State Police are assisting.